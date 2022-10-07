Okoro came off the bench in Wednesday's 113-112 preseason loss to the Cavaliers and posted seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

Small forward is an open competition this season after Lauri Markkanen was traded to the Jazz this summer for Donovan Mitchell. Okoro was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he's failed to live up to expectations. While Caris LeVert is the most talented of the options, bringing him off the bench as a sixth man is a strong possibility -- he started Wednesday's game -- so Okoro is fighting against Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler. Early notes from camp indicated Wade has a good chance at starting due to his three-point shooting -- an area in which Okoro has struggled. Either way, Okoro is a low-usage offensive option and probably won't make waves in fantasy outside of his defensive upside.