Okoro will play a reserve role in Friday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Okoro started Game 2, but was removed after three minutes and never returned. The Cavaliers instead opted to lean on Caris LeVert, who is getting the starting nod Friday, as well as Danny Green off the bench. It is unclear if Okoro will see any time in the rotation off the bench or if Clevelend will deploy a strategy similar to Game 2.