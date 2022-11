Okoro will come off the bench Wednesday against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will opt to switch things up, giving Mamadi Diakite the start after an impressive stint in the G League. Okoro should still have an expanded role as the Cavaliers remain hit by injuries. Across his past 10 games, he's averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes.