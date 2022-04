Okoro will come off the bench for Friday's elimination playoff game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Jarrett Allen (finger) returning, he'll step into the starting five, and Caris LeVert will move into the shooting guard spot. Friday marks just the seventh time Okoro has come off the bench this season. In those previous appearances, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes.