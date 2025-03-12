Okoro registered six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Nets.
Okoro earned the starting nod Tuesday with Donovan Mitchell (groin) inactive, struggling shooting from the field but still managing to contribute on the boards and defensively with a pair of steals in a winning effort. Okoro tied a season-high mark in steals, a total he has tallied on four occasions. Okoro has now posted at least five points and five boards in five appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Starting Tuesday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Back to bench Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Starting Sunday vs. Memphis•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Puts up five points in return•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Available Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Questionable against Brooklyn•