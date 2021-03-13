Okoro ended with just two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Pelicans.
The 20-year-old had his lowest scoring output since Feb. 15th. Despite the poor shooting night, Okoro continues to start and provide solid 3-and-D stats. Okoro was averaging 1.2 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games before the All-Star Break. He's locked in as the starter and should provide decent three-pointers and steals the rest of the way.
