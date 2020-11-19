Okoro was selected by the Cavaliers with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Okoro will join a Cavaliers squad that went just 19-46 in the 2019-20 season, and he'll figure to be heavily featured in the team's relatively thin forward rotation. The 6-foot-6 product out of Auburn averaged a balanced 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor during his freshman season. Okoro will need to improve on his three-point range, after shooting just 29.0 percent from deep across 28 games during his one year at the collegiate level.