Okoro finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 victory over Brooklyn.

Okoro found himself being the hero for the Cavaliers in this thrilling victory, as he drained the game-winning three from the corner with only 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Game-winning shot aside, Okoro was efficient from the field but didn't do much outside of scoring. Considering he has scored in double digits just three times since the beginning of the month, Okoro doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats outside of deep leagues.