Okoro posted 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 130-101 win over the Nets.

Monday night also marked Okoro's second consecutive game scoring double digits, which comes after a brief two game absence. Okoro will look to carry his offensive momentum into Friday's matchup with the Bucks.