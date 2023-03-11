Okoro chipped in 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to Miami.

Okoro has been playing well in recent games and is gaining bonuses to be Cleveland's answer to their struggles in finding a reliable starting small forward. Okoro has now scored in double digits in back-to-back games as well, a feat he hadn't been able to accomplish since early February.