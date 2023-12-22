Okoro notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to New Orleans.

Okoro served as a starter for a fourth consecutive game Thursday as Darius Garland (jaw) remained out. Okoro has been productive in his new role, scoring in double figures in three of his last four appearances. He had double-digit field-goal attempts for the third time this season Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his starting role continue in Garland's multi-week absence. Over his last four outings, Okoro has averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.