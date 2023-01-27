Okoro posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets.

Okoro barely moved the needle in the victory, continuing what has been a lean season. Despite starting in 12 consecutive games, Okoro has scored more than 15 points only once, adding very little other than serviceable steal numbers. He can be considered in deeper formats due to the fact he has a solidified role. For those in standard leagues, he offers zero upside and can be safely left on waivers.