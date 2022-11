Okoro is starting Monday's game against the Raptors, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Okoro is set to make his first start since Nov. 4 against the Pistons, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes. He should see a sizeable workload with Jarrett Allen (back), Kevin Love (thumb) and Lamar Stevens (illness) all ruled out.