Okoro (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against an opponent who has yet to be determined.
Okoro saw his role change slightly with the Cavaliers during the regular season, but he remained consistent when on the floor. The Auburn product averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Resting in season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Returning to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Starting sans Mitchell•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Steps up off bench in double digits•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Leader in scoring off bench in win•