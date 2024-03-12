Okoro closed Monday's 117-111 loss to the Suns with 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals across 39 minutes.

Okoro's shot diet almost entirely consists of threes and attempts around the basket, so Monday's poor efficiency is disappointing. That being said, across 15 games with double-digit shot attempts this season, Okoro has shot under 45.0 percent on just five occasions, so his efficiency doesn't normally suffer when exceeding his typical 7.1 shots per game. He continues clamping as a defender, allowing opponents to shoot just 43.1 percent from the field, which ranks in the 91st percentile league-wide among qualifiers.