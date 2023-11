Okoro fouled out of Wednesday's 95-89 win over the Knicks after recording two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Okoro recorded a season-low two points after fouling out in Wednesday's win. However, his 31 minutes played is still higher than his season average of 30.0 minutes, so his low-scoring total is more due to his three field-goal attempts. Okoro has started in all five of his appearances so far this season.