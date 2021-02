Okoro tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes in Friday's 123-105 loss to the Bucks.

Okoro was limited to just six points over the past two games, but he was much more productive against Milwaukee while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. The rookie has been inconsistent recently, but he was one of seven Cavaliers to score in double figures in Friday's victory.