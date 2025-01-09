Okoro (shoulder) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 13 minutes in Wednesday's 129-122 win over the Thunder.

Okoro made his return to action after missing the Cavaliers' last eight games due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Prior to getting hurt, Okoro had started in each of his last 16 appearances, but he was deployed off the bench Wednesday with the Cavaliers sticking with Dean Wade as their starting small forward. Even if he eventually moves back up to the top unit, Okoro could struggle to clear 20 minutes in most games while he's part of a deep stable of wings that also includes Wade, Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Sam Merrill (ankle).