Okoro is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Okoro will replace Donovan Mitchell (knee) in the starting lineup Friday. Okoro is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes across his last 10 starting appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Starting against Orlando•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Pops for 17 in Monday's win•