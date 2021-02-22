Okoro had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and an assist in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.
Okoro's streak of three straight games with a block came to an end, but he tied his season high with three steals in 39 minutes. Okoro's 11 three-point attempts and four makes were also season highs.
