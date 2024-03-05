Okoro (elbow) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Okoro has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a sprained left elbow. With Max Strus (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (knee) out, Okoro will receive his third straight start against Boston.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Night ends early due to back injury•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Gets starting nod•
-
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Back to bench•