Okoro (knee) will play and start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro's status was in limbo throughout the day as it initially seemed like he'd be able to suit up before coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Okoro's status remained up in the air just a couple of hours before tipoff before he ultimately got the green light. Okoro's return will likely spell fewer minutes for Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.