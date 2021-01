Over the past seven games, Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks in 36.0 minutes.

The Cavaliers haven't been shy about giving the rookie plenty of run. He doesn't stuff the stat sheet, but he's a notably good defender and is helping fuel the Cavs' 10th-ranked defense. Fantasy managers in desperate need of steals can likely take a chance on Okoro but shouldn't expect him to contribute elsewhere regularly.