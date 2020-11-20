Coach J.B. Bickerstaff stated that Okoro will have to earn his starting spot, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Okoro has a solid chance to start during the first game of the season, as he primarily has to beat out Cedi Osman for the small forward spot. Either way, given how thin the Cavaliers' roster is, Okoro should at least see sixth-man minutes as a rookie. The 6-foot-6 product out of Auburn averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor during his freshman season. However, Okoro will need to improve on his three-point range after shooting just 29.0 percent from deep across 28 games during his one year at the collegiate level.