Okoro is not starting Monday against the Nets.

Okoro will move back to the second unit following the return of Lamar Stevens (knee), marking the end of four straight starts for the former Auburn standout. Fresh off a season-high 15-point effort Friday against the Raptors, it's worth noting Okoro is averaging just 4.0 points across 17.0 minutes per game when playing off the bench this season.