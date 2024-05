Okoro isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 6 against the Magic.

Okoro will be replaced by Marcus Morris in the starting five, while Jarrett Allen (hip) misses a second consecutive contest. Okoro has averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 steals, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.3 minutes across his previous four appearances coming off the bench in Cleveland's first-round series against Orlando.