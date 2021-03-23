Okoro tallied six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals during Monday's loss to Sacramento.

The rookie was held under double figures for a third consecutive matchup, despite earning a good chunk of minutes (28). Over his past three outings, Okoro is averaging 6.0 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor in 26.7 minutes.