Okoro (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Okoro sprained his left ankle in the first half of Sunday's 128-114 win over the Hornets. It was severe enough for him to be sidelined for the second half, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to play Tuesday. If Okoro is sidelined, Craig Porter and Ty Jerome would be the top candidates to see increased playing time off the bench.
