Okoro finished with five points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-75 loss to the Jazz.

The 22-year-old has now made two total shots over his last two games. Okoro is averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds with no defensive stats during that span. The rookie out of Auburn has seen his production fall off across the board during the second half of the season. Despite his recent struggles, Okoro should continue receiving heavy minutes on a young Cavaliers team that's falling further out of playoff contention.