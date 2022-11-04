Okoro will start in Friday's game versus the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Okoro gets the start Friday with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland (knee) out. Okoro has started two games this season and played 20 and 27 minutes. However, he only managed to score two points in each of those outings.
