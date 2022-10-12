Okoro will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While Okoro's appearance in the starting unit bodes well for his chances of being a regular part of the rotation this season, he appears squarely behind Caris LeVert -- who is resting Wednesday -- in the race for the starting small forward spot. A big showing with the starting unit in this one could win him some favor.

