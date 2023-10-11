Okoro posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 21 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 preseason loss to the Hawks.

After spending his first two seasons as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers, Okoro found himself coming off the bench in 30 games last season. He had career lows across the board last year but shot a career-best 49.4 percent from the field. Okoro is competing with Max Strus and Caris LeVert for meaningful minutes at the wing alongside Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Okoro will look to strengthen his case Thursday against the Magic.