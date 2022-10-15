Okoro supplied 17 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Okoro started and led Cleveland in scoring, while matching Paolo Banchero with a game-high 17 points. The Cavaliers opted to rest many key rotation players in the preseason finale, but Okoro nonetheless looked sharp. Displaying more production when starting, Okoro combined for 33 points in two preseason starts, as opposed to nine points in two contests off the bench.