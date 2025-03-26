Okoro registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell (groin), but Okoro didn't see a bump in minutes as a result. Across 13 March appearances, Okoro has posted averages of 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 16.8 minutes.