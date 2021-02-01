Okoro tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Okoro has played no fewer than 28 minutes in any of his 15 appearances this season, giving him one of the more stable roles of any player on the Cleveland roster. That said, his measly 12 percent usage rate on the season has made it difficult for him to provide consistent production in the offensive categories, making him most useful as a steals streamer -- he's averaging 1.1 per game -- at this stage of his career. The 13 points actually matched Okoro's career high, and he had hit double figures in the scoring column only once in Cleveland's previous six contests.