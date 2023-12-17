Okoro contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 victory over Atlanta.

Okoro's 12.1 usage rate ranks in the bottom-15 percent of all wings, which makes his production entirely dependent on shotmaking. His shot diet is entirely based on getting to the rim or spotting-up from beyond the arc, but those are high-efficiency shots and Okoro's minute share could be enticing. Saturday's win marked Okoro's first start since Nov. 1, but he has streaming upside.