Okoro (shoulder) was unable to practice Wednesday, Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavaliers reports.
Okoro picked up the injury on Monday, and while there are not many details, coach Kenny Atkinson called him day-to-day. For now, fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
