Okoro scored 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 6-10 FT) to go along with three rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during the Cavaliers preseason win against the Pacers on Monday.

Okoro has played a combined 61 minutes across the Cavaliers two preseason contests. Particularly notable from those performances has been Okoro's ability to shoot from deep, as he's made three of his five three-point attempts across the two contests after averaging under one per game during his lone season at Auburn. Though the team has been without a number of rotation players -- including Kevin Love (Achilles), Collin Sexton (ankle) and Kevin Porter (undisclosed) -- it appears that Okoro is set to hold a big role in his rookie campaign.