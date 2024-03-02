Okoro didn't play in the fourth quarter of Friday's 110-100 win over the Pistons after his back tightened up on him, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes.

Okoro drew a spot start with Donovan Mitchell (knee) sidelined, but the back injury resulted in Okoro's night coming to an earlier end than expected. According to Fedor, Okoro seemed to be moving about the locker room OK following the contest, so the 23-year-old could be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Knicks.