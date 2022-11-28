Okoro notched seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 win over the Pistons.

Okoro played at least 30 minutes for the second straight game but as per usual, offered very little in terms of tangible production. He has an uncanny knack for doing very little despite playing significant minutes, something that certainly doesn't lend itself to fantasy upside. Outside of deeper formats, he can be safely ignored, at least until he can string together a few productive games.