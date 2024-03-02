Okoro (back) isn't listed on Cleveland's injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
With Donovan Mitchell (knee) sidelined, Okoro drew a spot start during Friday's win over Detroit, but he didn't play in the fourth quarter after his back tightened up on him. Mitchell and Caris LeVert (knee) are questionable for Sunday, so Okoro could be in line for another start if the two high-usage guards are ruled out again.
