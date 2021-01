Okoro (foot) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic.

After a string of five absences due to a foot injury, it looks as though Okoro will make his return to action Wednesday night. He started the first two games of the season before going down, so it's quite possible Okoro could return to the starting five right away. The Cavs have already ruled Darius Garland, Dante Exum, Matthew Dellavedova, Dylan Windler, Kevin Porter and Kevin Love out for Wednesday's contest.