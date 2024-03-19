Okoro finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Pacers.

Okoro has been logging significant minutes for the shorthanded Cavaliers, and his production has been solid for the most part. Through 10 March appearances, Okoro has averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.