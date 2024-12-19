The Cavaliers announced Thursday that Okoro will miss at least two weeks due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Okoro suffered his right shoulder against Brooklyn on Monday and will now be sidelined at least until the beginning of 2025. In Okoro's absence, Georges Niang and Dean Wade are candidates to receive increased playing time.
