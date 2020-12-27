Okoro won't play in Sunday's game agains the 76ers due to a left foot sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The rookie will be withheld from the second half of the back-to-back set after apparently suffering the foot injury in Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime win over the Pistons. Despite playing 42 minutes in the contest, Okoro was largely a non-entity, finishing the night with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal. Look for Cedi Osman to enter the starting five in Okoro's stead.