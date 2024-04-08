Okoro (toe) scored 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and added three rebounds in 25 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 120-118 loss to the Clippers.

Okoro was back in action for Cleveland after missing the previous four games with a sprained right big toe. He began March by starting in 15 straight contests while averaging 32.3 minutes per game during that span, but with Max Strus having recently returned from injury, Okoro has come off the bench in his last two appearances and has logged 15- and 25-minute workloads.