Okoro finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-95 victory over the Hawks.

Okoro scored double-digits for the third time in the past four games, helping the Cavaliers to a comfortable victory. Despite the slight uptick in scoring recently, Okoro is still struggling to remain relevant when it comes to fantasy. Well outside the top 20 for the season, he should only be considered in deeper formats.