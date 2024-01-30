Okoro posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 118-108 victory over the Clippers.

Highlighting his volatility, all 17 points came in the first half. It was Okoro's best scoring performance in January, and he's started 19 straight games while Darius Garland (jaw) has been sidelined, averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.2 threes during that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. Garland is targeting Wednesday for his return however, which would bump Okoro back to the bench and put a big dent in his already marginal fantasy utility.