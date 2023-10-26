Okoro accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over Brooklyn.

With Jarrett Allen (ankle) sidelined for Cleveland's season opener, new addition Max Strus was needed in the frontcourt, allowing Okoro to get the start on the wing. The fourth-year player responded with an impressive all-around performance, something he didn't deliver much last season when thrust into the starting five. If Okoro can display more consistency in 2023-24, the minutes should follow given the Cavaliers' lack of established contributors on the bench.