Okoro provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Okoro continues to turn heads for the Cavaliers in the absence of Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee). It seems likely that he's going to play heavy minutes for the foreseeable future, and he appears up to the task. In his last two appearances, Okoro averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes.